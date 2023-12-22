(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man in connection with the discovery of a body near the intersection of Industrial Way and Cyber Court in Rocklin.

The middle-aged man’s body was discovered sometime around 8 p.m. on Wednesday near a business center along Industrial Way, according to the sheriff’s office.

Responding law enforcement initially concluded that the man’s death was suspicious and began their investigation into the suspected homicide.

Following a 24-hour investigation, a 48-year-old man was arrested as a suspect in the homicide and was booked into the Auburn Jail, where he is facing homicide charges.