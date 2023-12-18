(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Police Department released the results of their DUI checkpoint that was conducted along Pacific Street on Friday night.

Of the more than 1,000 vehicles that were contacted at the checkpoint, four drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Along with the four arrests, three drivers were cited for driving without a license or a suspended/revoked license.

“The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints are to promote public safety by taking suspected impaired drivers off roads,” the police department wrote in a press release.