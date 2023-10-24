(FOX40.COM) — Caltrans is moving into the next phase of a project along State Route 49 in Auburn to install a roundabout at the entrance to the American Canyon between downtown Auburn and the Auburn State Recreation Area.

This second phase will begin on Nov. 1 and cause the closure of the intersection at Borland Avenue and SR-49 for four weeks.

In order to allow access to businesses along the opposite side of the closure a detour will take drivers left onto Lincoln Way, then left onto Cherry Avenue, then onto Brook Road and finally onto Borland Avenue.

The $9.9 million American Canyon Roundabout Project will realign two reversing curves along SR-49 in order to improve sight distance for drivers and replace the existing traffic signal at Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue with a roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow.

The current phase will allow Borland Avenue to be prepared for the construction of the roundabout.

For traffic traveling up and down the canyon along SR-49, a temporary traffic signal will be installed.

This section of SR-49 from Borland Avenue to the Placer/El Dorado county line is a highly used section of the state route for those looking to access the state recreation area or get access to the El Dorado County communities of Cool, Georgetown and Pilot Hill.

Once completed the roundabout will service SR-49, Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue.