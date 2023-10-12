(FOX40.COM) — Gov. Gavin Newsom appointed former Auburn Mayor and current Councilman Daniel Berlant to be the next State Fire Marshal last week.

Berlant announced he would step down from his position as an Auburn Councilmember to take on the new role.

“Serving my hometown these past 9-years has been such an honor and truly a privilege,” Berlant said in a Facebook post. “…Sunday, October 15 will sadly be my last day on the City Council, but I will continue to support my fellow councilmembers, city staff, and all of you with anything you need. “

According to the governor’s office, Berlant has held several positions with CAL FIRE since 2001 including most recently Deputy Director of Community Wildfire Preparedness & Mitigation.

The governor’s office said Berlant must first be confirmed by the senate before officially taking the role.

The position pays $203,564.