AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer shot a person suspected of being involved in a hit-and-run in the Auburn area on Saturday, according to the CHP.

Witnesses that spoke with the CHP said that the hit-and-run collision occurred on a highway. Several people followed the driver, believed to be a white man in his 30s or 40s, the CHP said to FOX40 News.

The suspect eventually reached a shopping center located in Auburn near Bell Ro and Grass Valley Highway, the CHP said.

According to CHP, an officer that responded shot the suspect, who was later taken to Sutter Roseville Hospital.

This is a developing story.