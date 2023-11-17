(FOX40.COM) — An Auburn man was arrested on Tuesday as a suspect in a robbery at Rocklin convenience store along Sierra College Boulevard, according to the Rocklin Police Department.

Officers arrived in the 4200 block of Sierra College Boulevard at 2:20 a.m. and found that the suspect had fled the scene.

Surveillance footage from inside the store showed a white male dressed in dark clothing and wearing a mask armed with what looked like a real firearm.

Investigator later determined the weapon to be a replica firearm.

Traffic camera footage identified the suspect vehicle heading southbound on Sierra College Boulevard onto the Interstate 80 eastbound onramp.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocklin Police Department served a search warrant at an Auburn home where they arrested a 21-year-old man.

Officers found the replica firearm that was used in the robbery along with other replica firearms.