AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Auburn Police Department said on Wednesday that they are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in the Auburn Town Center.

The bank, located at 338 Elm Avenue, reported to police that a man came in and gave a note to a teller who then gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

Police say the man was wearing a gray plaid long-sleeve shirt, Carhart camel-colored pants and lace-up boots. He was also wearing a face mask and had a bag across his chest.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Auburn Police at 530-823-4237 ext. 238