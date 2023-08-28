(FOX40.COM) — An Auburn Police Department vehicle was struck by a drunken driver on Friday while the officer was conducting DUI enforcement and prevention patrol, according to police.

The officer was driving on Highway 49 near Sawyer Street when their vehicle was hit on the passenger side.

The officer exited the vehicle and stopped the suspect vehicle where they then were able to identify the driver and “immediately observed objective signs of impairment.”

A field sobriety test was performed by the suspect driver and a blood alcohol concentration test was also conducted.

The officer found that the suspect driver “performed poorly” during the field sobriety test and indicated to have a blood alcohol level of three times over the legal limit.

The driver is now facing charges related to drunken driving, according to police.