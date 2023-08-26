(FOX40.COM) — The Rocklin Police Department said it arrested a man who barricaded himself into a home within the city.

Kevin Wasson, 36, was arrested just before 1:15 p.m. on Saturday at the 5000 block of South Grove Street, the agency said in a social media post.

Authorities said Wasson was arrested on charges of burglary and vandalism.

Just after 9 a.m., Rocklin PD posted on X that there was a “heavy police presence” and an “active incident” near South Grove Street.

Hours later, an update was posted, saying, “An arrest warrant was obtained, and flash bags deployed.”

At the time, the department asked that people stay clear of the area. Police are no longer asking people to avoid the area.