(KTXL) — A crash involving a double trailer big rig on eastbound Interstate 80 near Nyack has reduced traffic to one lane, according to the California Highway Patrol Gold Run station.

The CHP said that the truck was carrying hazardous material, but did not specify what the material may be.

CHP Gold Run

The Caltrans Quick Map shows traffic is backed up to Blue Canyon and the incident is expected to be cleared by noon.