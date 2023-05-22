(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office identified the man who was found at Folsom Lake.

He was identified as 22-year-old Victor Nguyen of Antelope.

Nguyen was swept away into the American River on April 29. The sheriff’s office said they received a report he disappeared at the confluence of the American River.

He was found about three weeks later on May 19 near Rattlesnake Bar at Folsom Lake.

The sheriff’s office said they are still searching for the man who was swept away at Yankee Jims on Mother’s Day. They are warning people to stay away from the rivers still as the waterways run cold and swift.