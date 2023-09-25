(FOX40.COM) — After years of planning, shovels went into dirt, as ground was broken for the Walk of Honor at Granite Bay Community Park on Sunday.

Family members can purchase bricks with their loved ones’ names, to honor them.

“It’s not just for the fallen. So, if you have a loved one, who is military, and you want to honor them… or if you want to buy a brick to give honor to whatever branch, that’s all more than welcome. “, or WW I, you can put that name on there, ” Gold Star mom Patty Schumacher said. “And part of the plan is to also include a memorial wall for our first responders.”

This was also the last Sunday of September, when the Granite Bay Rotary Club honors Gold and Blue Star families.

Thirteen years ago, Patty Schumacher’s 20-year-old son, Marine Lance Corporal Victor Dew, was killed by an IED explosion in Afghanistan, just 18 days into his first deployment.

“It is so important on days like today, that we remember and honor our fallen loved ones,” Schumacher said. “We must say their names and remember their deeds.”

Schumacher asked every Gold Star family who was present, to stand, say a bit about their loved one, and then say their name to be repeated by everyone.

The Walk of Honor will give everyone who visits the opportunity to know about their loved one’s service and sacrifice.