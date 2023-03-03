(KTXL) — As snow crushes buildings, causes trees to fall, downs powerlines and more, the crews from CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer have been working to help those in need and clear the way for repair teams.

– Video above: Locals work to clear snow in the Sierra before the next storm

On Thursday, CAL FIRE NEU shared two posts highlighting two recent assignments in the Sierra after the first break in the most recent winter storm.

While conducting a rescue effort in Colfax, firefighters were unable to access a home due to a steep snow-covered driveway.

In order to rescue the “non ambulatory patient” crews used a rescue sled to transport them from the house to an ambulance.

In Nevada County, crews assisted the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services to remove several trees from roadways that were keeping PG&E crews from accessing damaged equipment.

Images show firefighters in dense snow-covered areas clearing large pine trees from roadways and sometimes while under damaged power poles.