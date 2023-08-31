(FOX40.COM) — 40 Acre Conservation League, California’s first Black-led conservation organization, received a $2.27 million grant from the Wildlife Conversation Board to purchase land in Tahoe Forest, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said.

According to CDFW, the group acquired about 650 acres near Lake Tahoe “for the purposes of wildlife-oriented education and research, wildlife habitat preservation, restoration and management.”

“This remarkable achievement is a gateway for more people of color to enter the conservancy space, and it demonstrates that when like-minded organizations unite for a common cause, they can achieve remarkable results,” Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson). “The $3 million secured for the 40 Acre Conservation League is not just a financial milestone; it is an investment in the future of our environment and a testament to the potential of dedicated conservationists working together.”

The project was one of 37 projects the Wildlife Conversation Board awarded a total of $163.5 million to last week.

Other initiatives that received funding include:

A $779,000 project to restore a sage scrub ecosystem in Los Angeles County

A $7 million 2,300 acre land trust for the protection of wildlife habitat in the Napa River watershed

An $8.7 million project to protect 5,100 acres of land of riparian chaparral, oak woodland and perennial grassland habitats in Monterey County

A 5.8 million project to develop the plans, designs and environmental review for a wildlife crossing over Interstate 8 to allow Peninsular bighorn sheep in Imperial County to safely continue their seasonal migrations