(KTXL) — California has now seen its first fentanyl murder conviction on Friday, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Nathaniel Cabacungan, 21 was convicted of second-degree murder in connection to the June 21, 2022 death of a 15-year-old girl that was found to have overdosed on fentanyl in Roseville.

An investigation by Placer County law enforcement agencies identified Cabacungan as the dealer who provided the 15-year-old with fentanyl.

Cabacungan was arrested in August 2022 in a joint effort with the Placer County Special Investigations Unit, the California Department of Justice, Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, Rocklin Police Department, Auburn Police Department, the Placer County Probation Department and the Placer District Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing for Cabacungan will take place on Aug. 16 at 3 p.m. in Department 42 at the Santucci Justice Center in Roseville.