(FOX40.COM) — Auburn area drivers can expect the barriers along Borland Avenue along State Route 49 to remain up through the holiday season as Caltrans has had a number of delays in the construction of the American Canyon Roundabout, according to Caltrans District 3.

Caltrans initially anticipated having the roadway reopened by the end of November but has now moved the reopening date to Dec. 22 as wet weather and delays in utility work have slowed the project’s process.

Although direct access to Borland Avenue is closed, Caltrans has created a detour route for those still wanting to access the many businesses along Borland Avenue.

Signs are in place to lead drivers northbound on SR-49 and exit left at Lincoln Way. From there, drivers will take Cherry Avenue to Brook Road and turn back onto Borland Avenue.

The $9.9 million American Canyon Roundabout Project will realign two reversing curves along SR-49 in order to improve sight distance for drivers and replace the existing traffic signal at Lincoln Way and Borland Avenue with a roundabout to improve safety and traffic flow.

The current phase of construction will allow Borland Avenue to be prepared for the construction of the roundabout.