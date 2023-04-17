(KTXL) — A car crashed into the second story of a home in Placer County Sunday, the CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit said.

CAL FIRE said PG&E shut off power to the area around the home on Robbers Ravine Road near Cape Horn.

According to CAL FIRE, law enforcement and fire crews worked to stabilize the roof of the carport the vehicle had landed on.

CAL FIRE NEU

CAL FIRE NEU

CAL FIRE NEU

CAL FIRE NEU

With the assistance of a rope system, a CAL FIRE Technical Rescue Team removed the vehicle’s single occupant and brought them to an emergency medical team waiting in the home’s second story.

CAL FIRE said no one in the home was injured.

yesterday