(FOX40.COM) — The California Highway Patrol is seeking help in identifying a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Tuesday along State Route 49 in Auburn.

According to the CHP, at 1:13 a.m. a vehicle was traveling southbound on CA-49 north of Bell Road when they hit a pedestrian.

Responding medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unable to save the 26-year-old Auburn man.

The vehicle fled the scene and witnesses described it as a dark-colored sedan with front-end damage.

Those with information about the crash can contact the Auburn CHP office at 916-663-3344.