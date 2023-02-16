(KTXL) — A Citrus Heights man received a 30 year to life sentence in a Placer County court on Wednesday, after being found guilty in January for the attempted murder of a police officer, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office.

Rafael Vital, 27, was also found guilty of evading a police officer, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and other related charges regarding an attempted murder of a local police officer.

– Video above: Hostage situation in Tuolumne County ends safely

During an attempted traffic stop in Roseville on April 20, 2021, Vital fled from the Roseville Police officer onto Interstate 80.

Vital abruptly stopped the vehicle while on I-80 and reached out of the driver’s side window and fired shots at the approaching officer.

Not wanting to pose a greater threat to the passing vehicles, the officer did not fire their own weapons and Vital fled again.

He then lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a retaining wall on the freeway and fled on foot. After I-80 was shut down and a search was conducted, Vital was brought into police custody.

Vital had committed previous criminal acts with a firearm, including pointing a gun at a driver who “cut him off” in a local parking lot, according to the district attorney’s office.

During sentencing, Judge Horst recognized Vital’s “increasing criminality” and his “inability to be successful under probation supervision.”