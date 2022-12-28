(KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested in Placer County on Dec. 15 after being found with drugs, replica police badges and a firearm, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop at around 3 a.m. in North Auburn a deputy conducted a search of the driver and discovered two grams of cocaine and $2,640 in cash.

A further search of the man’s truck resulted in the discovery of:

–Three imitation police badges

–An unregistered loaded firearm

–A second loaded firearm that was not registered to Reiff

–About 17 grams of cocaine

–Designer drug (GHB) in a whiskey bottle

–Over 50 small Ziploc bags

–Two digital scales

–Several loaded magazines

The man was arrested and is facing charges for:

–Being a felon in possession of a firearm

–Being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition

–Possession of a controlled substance while armed

–Transportation of a controlled substance for sale.