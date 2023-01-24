(KTXL) — Colfax High School is under lockdown on Tuesday, according to the Placer Union High School District.

The district share about the lockdown at 10:56 a.m., saying that “law enforcement has secured the campus and is working.”

Colfax High School Chastity Raybuck-Bonilla shared in a message to the Colfax Community that “In response to a report that there may be an individual on campus who is not a student, law enforcement has placed the school on a precautionary lockdown and is walking the campus. At this time our students and staff members are safe and our campus is secure.”

The community will be contacted vis phone, email and text if “additional should be required.”

The public are being asked to avoid the campus.

This is a developing story.