(KTXL) — A 19-year-old man from Colfax died on Thursday night after crashing into several trees and rolling the vehicle over, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

At around 9:19 p.m., the man was traveling in a Hyundai Elantra on westbound Interstate 80 near West Paoli Lane at an unknown speed when the vehicle swerved to the right for an unknown reason.

The vehicle exited the roadway, struck several tress, overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The Hyundai caught fire and a passing driver saw the flames and used a fire extinguisher from their vehicle to put out the fire.

Emergency responders arrived on-scene and began providing life-saving measures, but the driver died of their injuries.

The CHP do not initially believe that drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash but the Placer County Coroner’s Office will be conducting a toxicology test.