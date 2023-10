(FOX40.COM) — Comedian John Mulaney will perform in Lincoln next year, the comedian announced on his Instagram Wednesday.

The former Saturday Night Live head writer will perform at the Thunder Valley Casino on January 25 and 26 as part of his John Mulaney in Concert tour.

The new tour kicks off in Kingston, New York in November and tickets for the Lincoln show go on sale Friday.

Mulaney played the Golden 1 Center in April 2022 as part of his From Scratch tour.