(FOX40.COM) — A fatal crash along Highway 49 near the American River Confluence has closed the highway along with Old Foresthill Road, according to the Auburn California Highway Patrol station.

At 7:17 a.m., a tractor trailer carrying around 2,000 pounds of gravel. crashed into the hillside along the highway.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and drivers are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story.