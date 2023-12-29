(FOX40.COM) — A traffic stop by officers with the California Highway Patrol at Auburn station resulted in the discovery of a large multi-store retail theft between Nevada and California, according to CHP.

On Dec. 21, an officer working the graveyard shift noticed a vehicle being driven recklessly as it traveling over 110 miles per hour, making unsafe lane changes and following multiple cars too closely.

The officer initiated a traffic stop and found that a woman, without a driver’s license, was traveling to Oakland from Reno with her boyfriend.

The boyfriend was also unlicensed and had a felony no-bail warrant out of Arkansas.

After detaining both the driver and the passenger, the officer searched the vehicle and found more than 100 stolen items in the car out of Reno, totaling nearly $5,000.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office, Reno Police Department and the Valley Division Retail Theft Task Force have been working with CHP to locate the affected retailers and return the items to them.

So far, 62 items valued at $1,672.69 have been returned to Safeway, nine items valued at $1,612.99 were returned to Dick’s Sporting Goods and 10 items valued at $1588.04 were returned to JC Penny.

There are still 22 bottles of alcohol that need to be returned to the proper retailer, once they are identified.