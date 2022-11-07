LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against a Marysville man in connection to a robbery of an elderly Lincoln woman’s home.

The DA’s office is charging Joshua King, 35, with a “special allegation of committing a violent crime on a victim over the age of 65” and identify theft, along with related charges, according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

After he was arrested by Lincoln police on Nov. 3, King was booked in the Placer County Jail on a $90,000 bail and was charged with first-degree robbery in an inhabited dwelling, damaging phone lines and elder abuse.

On Oct. 29, the Lincoln Police Department said an 89-year-old woman was robbed after she let someone inside her home who claimed they would “retrieve a ball” from her backyard.

According to police, the woman let King inside her home and once he entered, he allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from her. The man cut the woman’s phone line, took her cell phone and left with the woman’s cash, checks, credit cards and driver’s license.

The DA’s complaint alleges that King threatened the woman with great bodily injury or death. According to the DA, the complaint includes “allegations that he was previously convicted of a prior serious or violent felony.”

King had allegedly tried the same method to enter another person’s home in the area minutes earlier, police said.

Police said they identified King as the suspect after he allegedly used the woman’s credit card at a local business. He was arrested on Nov. 3 without incident at his residence in Marysville.

According to the DA, King appeared in Placer County Superior Court on Monday and entered a not guilty plea. He is scheduled for an early settlement conference on Nov. 15, the DA said.