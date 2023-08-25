(FOX40.COM) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said ‘homemade explosives’ were found inside of a vehicle during a traffic stop Friday.

The agency said the stop occurred in the area of Lincoln Way and Sylvan Vista Street in Auburn, and while it asked residents to avoid the area, it said there was no immediate danger.

Just before 5 p.m., the agency said its team had “rendered the homemade explosives safe” and taken them to another location.

A suspect was detained and was taken to the Placer County Jail in Auburn.