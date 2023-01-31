(KTXL) — Several chickens were rescued by deputies from a structure fire in Placer County, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire off Barton Road was beginning to spread toward a chicken coop when deputies forced the lock of the coop to gain entry and pull out the chickens.

The chickens were brought into another enclosed area while fire crews extinguished the fire, and none of the chickens were injured.

The sheriff’s office referenced in a social media post about the fire the increasing cost of eggs, saying “we have to save the chickens; the price of eggs today is outrageous!”

The increase in egg prices has been linked to the millions of chickens that were killed to stop the spread of bird flu, according to the Associated Press.

The national average retail price of a dozen eggs hit $4.25 in December, up from $1.79 a year earlier, according to the latest government data.