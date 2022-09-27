PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said nearly 200 pills possibly containing fentanyl were taken off the street after a deputy conducted a traffic stop.
The sheriff’s office said a deputy pulled a driver over in the early morning of Sept. 3, near Highway 49 and Edgewood Road. What led to the traffic stop is not known.
But according to the sheriff’s office, a search revealed a large quantity of a drug believed to be methamphetamine, three meth pipes and nearly 200 blue-green pills that were marked M30 — which is a type of oxycodone pill.
It’s believed by the sheriff’s office the pills likely contain fentanyl.
The deputy also reportedly found $700 in loose bills in the driver’s pockets. He was identified as 32-year-old Jose Guzman-Marin of Auburn.
Guzman-Marin was arrested on suspicion of transportation and sales of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, an outside warrant and violation of his probation terms.