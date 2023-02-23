(KTXL) — A collision along Nicolaus Road on Thursday in Lincoln left one person dead, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

At 4:35 a.m., officers were sent to the 2000 block of Nicolaus Road where they found a vehicle had crashed into a large oak tree.

The driver was found to be unresponsive and CPR was attempted, but the driver was determined to have died of their injuries at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash as the investigation is in its early stages.