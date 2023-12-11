(FOX40.COM) — A two-vehicle crash in eastern Lincoln on Friday resulted in the death of one of the drivers, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Officers were dispatched to Twelve Bridges Drive and Ridgecrest Drive at around 4:50 p.m., where they found two vehicles that showed signs of being involved in a collision.

One of the drivers had been ejected from their vehicle and was unresponsive. The driver would die from their injuries at the scene.

It is unknown if drugs and or alcohol contributed to the crash.