(FOX40.COM) — The Lincoln Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI checkpoint, according to a social media post.

The checkpoint will be held on Saturday at an undisclosed location within the Lincoln city limits between 7 p.m. and midnight.

The agency said that checkpoint locations are chosen based on a history of DUI crashes and arrests.

“The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired,” it added.

Although DUIs are most commonly associated with alcohol, officers will also be looking for drivers that may be under the influence of drugs, which can include over-the-counter medications.

“If you plan on drinking or taking medications that may impact your ability to drive safely, plan on staying home,” the Lincoln Police Department said.

Drivers charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, which could include a suspended license.

Funding for the checkpoint was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.