(KTXL) — The Rocklin Police Department announced that it will be conducting a DUI and License checkpoint on Dec. 23 at an undisclosed location in the City of Rocklin.

Rocklin Lieutenant Neil Costa said that it is usual practice for the location of the checkpoint to remain unknown to the public as the department does not want people taking alternate routes to avoid the checkpoint.

The checkpoint will operate from 6 p.m. on Dec. 23 to 2 a.m. on Dec. 24 and drivers can expect to see signage advertising the upcoming checkpoint as they approach.

Costa said that officers will be conducting traffic as they also talk with drivers to ensure they are sober and drivers are advised to follow officers’ directions.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Lieutenant Neil Costa said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improve traffic safety.”

Costa said that speed traps will also continue to be conducted by their traffic enforcement officers during this time.

On Dec. 15, the police department shared on social media that they caught a driver traveling at 70 mph in a 45 mph and another driver traveling at 90 mph in the same zone.

A first-time DUI offense can result in a $13,500 on average along with additional penalties, including a suspended license.