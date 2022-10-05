PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man for burglarizing homes in Loomis, mail theft, attempted vehicle theft and possession of fentanyl all while breaking the terms of his Post-Release Community Supervision.

According to a Facebook post from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of Sept. 14, deputies arrived at a house on Val Verde Road in Loomis due to suspicious circumstances and found a partially opened garage. The deputies then searched the garage to find multiple drawers and cabinets opened and power tools scattered around.

The sheriff’s office said that the deputies also found a handbag that the homeowners said did not belong to them. When deputies searched the bag they found 28 grams of fentanyl.

Deputies then got a similar call later that morning of a suspicious person on Helm Lane in Loomis. When deputies arrived on the scene they found a vehicle that matched the description of the vehicle that was seen leaving the home on Val Verde Road.

Deputies detained the driver and found that the driver matched the ID found in the handbag at the home on Val Verde Road. They “also found a Polaris key in the suspect’s hand,” which “belonged to an ATV at the residence on Helm Lane.”

When deputies searched the suspect’s car they found a “plastic bin containing mail from several addresses in Loomis.”

Deputies later identified the suspect as 31-year-old John Ryan of Elk Grove.