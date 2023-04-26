(KTXL) — The upcoming Canyons Endurance run will cause several closures throughout the Auburn State Recreation Area on Friday and Saturday, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

CHP is asking people to avoid the following areas as they will be heavily impacted during the duration of the event.

Closed Friday and Saturday:

– Cool/Olmstead Lot (until sunset on Friday and until 10 a.m. on Saturday)

– Old Foresthill Road (all day)

– Mammoth Bar (all day)

– Highway 49 “free parallel” parking (all day)

Closed Saturday:

– Quarry Lot (all day)

– Clementine Road (all day)

The Canyons Endurance Race is the second event of the 2023 Ultra-Trail du Mont-Blanc (UTMB) World Series. The race will start and finish in downtown Auburn as runners make their way along the Western States Trail and through the Auburn State Recreational Area.