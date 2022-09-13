PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials have issued evacuation orders due to the Dutch Fire burning north of the Mosquito Fire in Placer County.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were evacuating the area of Ridge Road in the area of Interstate 80 near Dutch Flat. Frost Hill Road and Murray Ranch Road are also under evacuation orders.

After 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, CAL FIRE reported that the fire is 25 acres.

Around 2 p.m., Caltrans District 3 reported that the westbound lane on I-80 is closed at the I-80 and Highway 20 junction. It was previously reduced to one lane. The sheriff’s office said the westbound I-80 lane at Crystal Springs is closed and traffic will be diverted down State Route 20.

The traffic is being routed through Nevada City and Grass Valley and construction on a State Route 20 project are being stopped for the day, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans said the closure is meant to assist CAL FIRE and local agencies with fighting the fire and evacuations.