(KTXL) — Residents in Roseville and surrounding communities may see large amounts of smoke coming from west Roseville on Sunday, but this all a part of the plan, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

On Sunday, the Placer County Fire Department and CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit will be conducting their annual Fiddyment Burn.

The 125-acre burn area will be between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, just north of Roseville and west of Rocklin and Lincoln.

This large area of mostly undeveloped grasslands has a history of large and fast-moving vegetation fires that have at times threatened surrounding structures.

According to fire officials, this annual burn allows crews to practice direct and indirect firefighting and fire control methods.

“This prescribed burn provides agencies an opportunity to train cooperatively in incident command and fire ground tactical operations while reducing fuel loading in a field with significant fire history,” the Roseville Fire Department wrote.