AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County Public Health reported the first death of a person under the age of 18 from COVID-19 Friday.

The Placer County government said in a press release that the child died earlier this summer and had no underlying conditions.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family for their loss,” said interim Health Officer Dr. Rob Oldham. “Every life lost prematurely to COVID is tragic, and this is particularly heartbreaking.”

According to the press release, more than 650 people, mostly elderly adults, had died from COVID-19 in Placer Couty since March 2020.

Oldham stressed the importance of getting vaccinated.

“It is important that residents stay up-to-date on COVID vaccinations,” said Oldham. “For the youngest children, that might mean completing their initial series. For older adults, that might mean a second booster. If you are eligible, do not wait to get your booster.”

The Placer County government said that COVID surged in late spring and early summer this year but that hospitalizations have recently declined.