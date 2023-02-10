(KTXL) — Members of the public are once again being asked to avoid Mosquito Ridge Road near Foresthill as it remains mostly unstable and has areas of major damage, according to the United States Forest Service, Tahoe National Forest.

On Jan. 7, the Tahoe National Forest announced that several miles of roadways and trails in the Mosquito Fire burn scar will remain closed for the duration of 2023 due to dangerous conditions caused by winter storms in the area.

– Video above: New survey reveals more than 36 million California trees died in 2022

“There continue to be many hazards in the burned area requiring ongoing assessment and repair before the area can be fully reopened. Recent wet weather continues to impact roads and trails within the burn scar,” the USFS wrote in a news release.

On Thursday, the Tahoe National Forest had to again inform the public that this area is closed as crews continue repair work along Mosquito Ridge, that in some areas was washed away.

“The road not only suffered damage during the Mosquito Fire, but additional degradation occurred due to recent storms, USFS Tahoe NF shared in a tweet. “Trust us, we can’t wait to reopen the road either!,”

Along with posing a threat to those that disregard the closure notices, Tahoe NF also notes that these breaches risk the safety of crews working to repair the roadway.

“Disregarding the closure order also puts the people (and heavy equipment) working to repair the damage at risk,” Tahoe NF tweeted. “It is extremely unsafe.”

Repairs will begin in 2023 and are likely to extend through 2024, according to Tahoe NF.