GRANITE BAY, Calif. (KTXL) — Four people were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay on Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn Office.

Officers said that the four occupants in the white Mercedes-Benz died instantly just after 9 p.m. when the vehicle collided with a tree along East Roseville Parkway near Brackenbury Way.

The occupants were all adults and it is believed by law enforcement that speed was a factor in the crash as the initial investigation indicated that the vehicle was driving on the sidewalk before striking the tree.

Following the crash the car went up in flames, according to the CHP.

Officers are still determining if drugs and/or alcohol contributed to the crash.