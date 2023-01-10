(KTXL) — The Lincoln Police Department and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the public’s help in identifying four men that are believed to be involved in the fatal shooting of a Lincoln man.

According to law enforcement, Jimmie Wiedeman, 44, was killed on Jan. 1 after four men entered his home and shot Wiedman multiple times.

A surveillance camera in Wiedman’s home captured the four men entering his home at around 1:30 p.m. and leaving the home in a white pickup truck after Wiedman was shot and killed.

If you recognize any of the suspects in this video, please contact Detective Mattison: Bmattiso@placer.ca.gov.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward by contacting Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers: (916) 443-HELP (4357).