LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Comedian Gabriel Iglesias and a few others will perform at Thunder Valley’s new entertainment venue in February, according to a press release from the casino.

Iglesias, who also goes by the nickname “Fluffy,” will have two shows at The Venue at Thunder Valley on Feb. 24-25, 2023. According to Thunder Valley’s website, the show is only for audiences 21 and over, but guests who are between the ages of 13 to 20 may attend if accompanied at all times by an adult 21 years or older.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

You can purchase tickets here.

Other acts Thunder Valley announced are The Beach Boys, Jeff Dunham, and Kevin James, who will all perform at the venue in March.

The Beach Boys will take the stage on March 18, followed by Dunham on March 24 and James on March 31.

Like the Iglesias show, the same rules apply to those three performances regarding age requirements.

“We look forward to hosting these big-name performers and welcoming our guests to The Venue, as this is the start of an exciting new chapter in Thunder Valley’s history,” Thunder Valley General Manager Dawn Clayton said in the release. “The Venue at Thunder Valley allows us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to position ourselves as the industry leader in Northern California.”

Tickets for The Beach Boys, Dunham, and James go on sale to the public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m.

Beginning at 10 a.m. on Oct. 27, the casino said Thunder Rewards Members will have the first chance to buy tickets on-site or online for the Iglesias, Beach Boys, Dunham, and James.

Other acts set to perform at Thunder Valley

Thunder Valley previously announced that Bruno Mars, The Eagles, and Santana will perform at The Venue’s opening weekend in 2023.

The Eagles will take the stage on Feb. 17, followed by Bruno Mars on Feb. 18, and Santana on Feb. 19.

The Venue will seat 4,500 people and is expected to become a destination for musical acts and comedy shows. The casino said the space will be large enough for conferences and banquets.