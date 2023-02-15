(KTXL) — A Vallejo man was arrested in Placer County after vandalizing a gas station and assailing the store clerk, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was at the Valero Gas Station when he began vandalizing a gas pump, according to the sheriff’s office. The store clerk walked out to confront the man and the clerk was assaulted.

– Video above: One person killed in Yolo County SWAT shooting

Following the assault, the deputies found that the suspect had contacted the Concord Police Department about a child custody dispute and was able to identify him.

An arrest warrant was obtained by detectives and with help from the Concord Police Department the suspect was located and arrested.

He is facing charges for aggravated battery causing serious bodily injury and felony vandalism.