(FOX40.COM) — A Grass Valley man is facing charges for attempted first-degree murder after allegedly beating a person with a metal pipe in Auburn, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies first learned of the alleged attack after responding to an Auburn hospital where the victim was being taken into surgery after sustaining a traumatic brain injury.

Richard Paz, 31, of Grass Valley was identified as the man who allegedly struck the victim multiple times in the head with a metal pipe and had threatened to kill the victim.

The described weapon was found near the scene of the alleged attack.

Paz’s defense attorney was advised by detectives to turn himself into the Auburn Jail. He was later arrested and is now facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.