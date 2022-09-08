GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley man was arrested on Aug. 29 for groping several women, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said that Matthew Rodriguez-Reavis, 18, reportedly grabbed a female minor and two adult women on Aug. 27.

On Aug. 29 another woman reported being groped by Rodriguez-Reavis, according to the sheriff’s office.

His vehicle was found by deputies, according to the sheriff’s office, and Rodriguez-Reavis was arrested.

The sheriff’s office said he is facing charges for sexual battery and annoying/molesting a minor.