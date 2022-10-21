PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville.

This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area.

Work on these services is set to begin in spring 2023 and construction will begin in early 2024 on the thousands of homes planned in the area, according to the county.

One of the highlight developments of the project will be a joint expansion campus for Sacramento State and Sierra College.

Development of the campus is expected to last 15 years and when completed the campus will serve 12,000 students each year.

“Placer One will expand access to four-year degrees by giving students a campus that is closer to home, and our partnership with Sierra College will help to make the transition from community college to Sac State seamless,” Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen said. “Expanded access to higher education is critical to meeting the needs of employers in this rapidly growing region.”

The groundbreaking featured speeches from Nelsen, Sierra Collee Superintendent/President Willy Duncan, Placer County Supervisor Robert Weygandt, Taylor Builders President Clifton Taylor and more.








