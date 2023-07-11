(KTXL) — Thunder Valley Casino Resort announced Grammy Award-winning singer Gwen Stefani will perform at its entertainment venue later this year.

Stefani, who achieved global success as the frontwoman of No Doubt and as a solo artist, will take the stage at The Venue on Nov. 4.

The three-time Grammy winner is known for many pop hits such as “Hollaback Girl,” “The Sweet Escape,” “Rich Girl,” and “What You Waiting For?” all of which she recorded as a solo artist.

As the frontwoman for No Doubt, Stefani and the band generated hits such as “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” and “Sunday Morning.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. with an artist presale starting at 10 a.m. on July 12 and ending on Thursday at 10 p.m.

Click or tap here to buy tickets.

Thunder Rewards members can get early access to tickets at Thunder Valley’s rewards center box office on Thursday at 10 a.m., according to a press release.

According to Thunder Valley’s website, concertgoers must be 21 or over to attend, but guests who are 13 to 20 years old may be accompanied at all times by an adult 21 or older.