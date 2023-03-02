(KTXL) — At least two buildings were crushed by piled up snow in the Sierra on Wednesday following several days of heavy snowfall, according to mountain communities.

In Foresthill, the Calvary Chapel Foresthill lost their meeting place from a massive amount of snow that had piled up on its roof, according to the church.

“I think the damage is total,” church leaders shared on social media. “I don’t know if the gym portion is still standing or not.”

Images show the remnants of the building revealing itself under the mass of snow and a section of the building that still remains standing.

In the South Lake Tahoe area, a warehouse building on the 1100 block of Melba Drive was found completely buried and crushed under the weight of the snow by crews from the South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue.

Fire crews confirmed that the building was seen standing on Tuesday.

“Consider snow loads on your own roof. Hire experts to remove snow if you are seeing greater than 3’ on your roof,” South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue wrote.

On Tuesday, the National Weather Service recorded 19″ of snowfall in 24 hours in the South Lake Tahoe area.