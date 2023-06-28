(KTXL) — Safety concerns stemming from the excessive heat warning issued for this weekend led to the closure of Hidden Falls Regional Park, Placer County said.

The park will be closed from June 30 to July 2. Existing reservations have been canceled as well.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures will be in the triple-digits and could reach up to and over 110 degrees.

The NWS advises people to avoid being outdoors in the sun from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The risk of heat stress or illnesses will be very high – for all residents.

Despite the high temperatures, the NWS said regional waterways will still be running cold and fast.