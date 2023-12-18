(FOX40.COM) — A 10th-grade student at Del Oro High School in Placer County died over the weekend as a result of an accident involving a utility terrain vehicle, according to the Placer Union High School District.

District officials said the student was Keira Bradley, who attended Del Oro High School.

The California Highway Patrol said the accident happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday and that the student was driving and had two passengers.

While the driver backed the vehicle onto an inclined driveway, the vehicle went onto a steep embankment and rolled onto its side, the CHP said.

“Such tragedies, especially when they involve young people, are very difficult to process,” the district said in a statement. “Chaplains and Mental Health support resources have been provided to our students and staff and will continue as long as needed. Please join us in keeping Keira’s family, friends and the Del Oro community in your thoughts during these difficult times.”